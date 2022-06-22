International Yoga Day observed on Western Railway with enthusiasim and fervour

The 8th International Yoga Day was celebrated all over Western Railway with great zeal and enthusiasm on Tuesday, 21st June, 2022. This supreme form of mind-body discipline and gaiety was observed at WR Headquarters and all the six Divisions as well as Workshop Units, Railway Colonies & Railway Institutes etc. On this occasion, Raosaheb Patil Danve – Hon’ble Minister of State for Railways, Coal & Mines participated in the “Yoga for Humanity” celebration of International Day of Yoga which was organized by the Ministry of AYUSH at the precincts of the iconic & Heritage site of Diu Fort.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the International Day of Yoga celebration was lead by Hon’ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi at Mysuru which was live streamed across the country. The same was also relayed at Godbole Cultural Hall, WR HQs, Churchgate. The Principal Head of Departments and Senior Railway officers of WR partook in the event by performing to the Yogasanas at WR HQs. An unique initiative for spreading awareness among passengers about the benefits of Yoga was carried out by a group of yoga trainers from the organization “Heal Station” who performed various yoga exercises in the local train of Western Railway from Dadar to Churchgate & thereafter from Mumabi Central to Borivali. Commuters were taught how they can utilize their travel time for fitness by doing yoga practices while travelling in local train. The group also held Yoga sessions for the officers and staff of Divisional Railway Managers office at Mumbai Central as well as another session for passengers was conducted in Concourse Hall of Mumbai Central railway station.