International Yoga day: I Love Mumbai organises Yoga session at Marine Drive

Thanks to our Prime Minister through whose efforts and initiative 21st June came to be declared and celebrated as International Day of Yoga all over the world.

Ever since 2015, 21st June, Nana Chudasama and Shaina NC's I Love Mumbai in association with Times of India, has been organising Open air Yoga sessions on the Marine Drive promenade, in Mumbai, on the last Sunday of the month and a mega Yoga session every year on 21st June, International Day of Yoga,

Thousands of yoga enthusiasts from all over the city, throng the promenade with their yoga mats and follow yoga experts in the clear, fresh cool, morning breeze. Led by leading holistic health guru Dr. Mickey Mehta.

The numbers have been growing month over month. And many more yoga experts and experts in the field of wellness and health have been aligned with our Yoga sessions, in keeping with the concept of a Healthy Mind in a Health Body. Heartfulness Meditation, Giants Welfare Foundation, the renowned Yoga Institute of India and Shammi's Yogalaya....

This time too, In spite of the rains pouring down all through the night, a huge crowd of enthusiastic Mumbaikars joined in the mega yoga session which was in accordance with the directives of the Ayush Ministry.