e-Paper Get App

International Yoga Day: ECR GM Anupam Sharma and other officials practice yoga

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 01:42 AM IST
article-image

Anupam Sharma and President of East Central Railway Women Welfare Organization Bharti Sharma practised yoga on "International Yoga Day".

The program started by lighting the lamp by General Manager Anupam Sharma and Bharti Sharma.

After this, various types of asanas and pranayama activities were done by the yoga instructor and the railway officers and employees were apprised about the multi-dimensional benefits of this. During the practice of yoga, the officers practiced pranayama and other forms of yoga to keep different parts of the body functioning smoothly.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeCorporate-galleryInternational Yoga Day: ECR GM Anupam Sharma and other officials practice yoga

RECENT STORIES

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde claims support of 40 MLAs, all reach Guwahati

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde claims support of 40 MLAs, all reach Guwahati

Navi Mumbai: Water level in Ransai Dam depletes, supply may be affected

Navi Mumbai: Water level in Ransai Dam depletes, supply may be affected

Thane: Good news for residents of Kalyan, new foot over bridge to be ready in 18 months

Thane: Good news for residents of Kalyan, new foot over bridge to be ready in 18 months

Mumbai: Western Railway apprehends 5 thieves involved in theft case

Mumbai: Western Railway apprehends 5 thieves involved in theft case

Mumbai: Retaining wall collapses in Ghatkopar, one died

Mumbai: Retaining wall collapses in Ghatkopar, one died