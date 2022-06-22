International Yoga Day: ECR GM Anupam Sharma and other officials practice yoga

Anupam Sharma and President of East Central Railway Women Welfare Organization Bharti Sharma practised yoga on "International Yoga Day".

The program started by lighting the lamp by General Manager Anupam Sharma and Bharti Sharma.

After this, various types of asanas and pranayama activities were done by the yoga instructor and the railway officers and employees were apprised about the multi-dimensional benefits of this. During the practice of yoga, the officers practiced pranayama and other forms of yoga to keep different parts of the body functioning smoothly.