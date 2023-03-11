International Women's Day celebrated at NFL

International Women’s Day was celebrated with enthusiasm in NFL Corporate Office, Noida.

Vaishali Patil inaugurated the event by giving keynote address on the occasion. She gave the historic references of women empowerment in India and expressed happiness on many women taking up larger roles in society. She exhorted office ladies to provide support to each other in need to become a strong force and give fillip to women empowerment in real.

A talk on the topic “Mein Sampoorn Huin” was also given on the occasion by Usha Chhabra where she emphasized on the completeness of the women in herself. A Craft Workshop was also arranged for the ladies to provide creative inputs.

The programme was attended by all the ladies of Corporate Office Noida and members of the NFL’s Ladies Club.