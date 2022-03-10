International Women's Day celebrated at Central Railway

International Women's Day was celebrated conducting various activities with lot of enthusiasm on all over Central Railway including all Divisions under the able guidance of Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager of Central Railway.

At Central Railway headquarters a function was organised under the aegis of Staff Benefit Fund to celebrate International Women’s Day and Chaired by Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager Central Railway and Menu Lahoti, President Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation.

Anil Kumar Lahoti while addressing the gathering said that, International Women’s Day is being celebrated worldwide with enthusiasm this year with a theme ‘Gender Equality Today for a sustainable tomorrow’. Further he said that, today is the day to express thankfulness, praise, and gratitude to every woman of the world. It is the day to make feel the society that women are equally entitled in every aspect as men. Women empowerment is meant to bring women in the mainstream of development process.

Praising women employees of the Railways he further said that almost in every trade or department women employees are working shoulder to shoulder with men. When we see the women working in workshops in various non-conventional trades, it is learnt that women are accepting the challenges and coming forward. Now it is our duty of us all to come together so that this trust is not lost. He further assured all Railway women that the administration is with them, and in case of any assistance required no stone will be left unturned.

On the occasion Menu Lahoti, President Central Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation addressed the gathering through her motivational speech. Chetali Jadhav a Clinical psychologist delivered a lecture on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at workplace known as POSH Act. Also prominent former Indian Test Cricketer and recipient of ‘Arjuna’ and ‘Padma Shri’ award Diana Edulji motivated the women employees who have gathered on the occasion.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 02:19 PM IST