International e-Seminar at SSR College of ACS, Silvassa

The jobs market is well into the 21st century. So why isn’t our education system? The keynote specker Dr. Worakamol Wisetsri representative of Mongkut’s University of Technology , Thailand further said that today’s jobs are vastly different than they were a generation ago. All of us, from Gen Zers to Boomers, are facing a working world that is more changeable and unpredictable than ever.

The days of working for 40 years at one job and retiring with a good pension are gone. Now the average time in a single job is 4.2 years, according to the US. Bureau of Labor Statistics. What’s more, 35% of the skills that workers need — regardless of industry — will have changed by 2020. The subject Expert Dr. Trupti Shivram from NAME, Dubai,UAE specified that the rapid pace of change in jobs and skills means there’s a growing demand to update skills as well. According to a new report on workforce re-skilling by the World Economic Forum, one in four adults reported a mismatch between the skills they have and the skills they need for their current job.

Dr. Sonal, the educationalist and Motivator from Thailand and CA Ashfaq M Karim from Mumbai, IDIA also share their views about the present skill efficiency development and the basic requirements of the job Market. Principal, Dr. Rajeev Singh welcomes all the dignitaries on behalf of college ad said that As we are all aware that in this era of globalization, where there is a cut throat competition in the market along with growing demands of both employee and the employer to give and the get the best options available to them it has become very important for every person to enhance and enrich himself in this competitive world especially after the Pandemic Situation of COVID 19 the Challenges have even been very harder. With this very purpose, it has been very fortunate for us to discuss these key issues through this International E-Seminar which will help us and too the future generation to Build a resilient and adaptable workforce, Increased teamwork and collaboration, Improved employee confidence and performance, create a culture of continuous learning and Build stronger brand awareness and reputation.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 06:16 PM IST