International Day of Yoga Celebrated with Enthusiasm at HPCL

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), a leading energy Maharatna, joined the world in celebrating the International Day of Yoga with great fervor and enthusiasm. The company's top executives, Chairman & Managing Director, Director - Finance, and Director - HR, along with senior officials, kickstarted the celebrations by participating in Yoga asanas, virtually joining the nationwide program led by the Honorable Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar along with other dignitaries.

The International Day of Yoga, celebrated annually on June 21st, is an initiative by the United Nations to promote physical and mental well-being through the practice of Yoga. HPCL embraced this global movement and organized various activities to encourage its employees and stakeholders to incorporate Yoga into their daily lives. This year, the theme for International Yoga Day 2023 is 'Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' effectively encapsulating India’s collective aspiration for 'One Earth, One Family, and One Future.'

Chairman & Managing Director, Director - Finance, Director - HR along with Senior Officials and their families actively participated in the session, setting an inspiring example for all employees across the Country. HPCL also organized Yoga sessions across different locations throughout the country. These sessions aimed to encourage employees, their families, and the local community to experience the numerous benefits of Yoga.

Chairman & Managing Director -HPCL, Pushp Kumar Joshi expressed his delight at the whole hearted involvement of employees and various other stakeholders on International Day of Yoga. He stated, "Yoga is not just a physical exercise but a path to holistic well-being. At HPCL, we believe in nurturing the physical, mental, and emotional health of our employees. The International Day of Yoga provided us with an excellent opportunity to reinforce our commitment to employee well-being and spread awareness about the significance of Yoga."