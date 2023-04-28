International Conference on Innovations in Molecular Medicine And Translational Research

The Centre for Transdisciplinary Research, Department of Pharmacology, Saveetha Dental College and Hospitals, SIMATS, Chennai, in association with Society for Pharmaceutical Education and Research (SPER) organised an Innovations in Molecular Medicine and Translational Research (ICMTR – 2023).

Around 204 delegates from 16 institutions across the country participated in the conference. Prof. J. Ranganath, Honorary Consul General for Myanmar was the chief guest for the conference. Prof. Kylie Williams from University of Technology, Sydney delivered an invited lecture on “Pharmacy Practice Research and Education”.

The other two International speakers were Prof. Brian Oliver and Dr. Kamal Dua, who also delivered invited speeches on “Investigating Cellular and Molecular Mechanisms in Respiratory Diseases'' and “Dissecting Drug Delivery to Molecular Level in Lung Disease'' respectively. The lectures were found to be insightful.

The National speaker Dr.F.D.Solomon Paul, Head, Faculty of Biomedical Sciences and Technology, Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research gave a talk on “Recent trends in Medical Genomics' '. Yet another invited lecture on the topic “Nanocomposites based drugs for anticancer therapy” was delivered by Dr. M. Selvanayagam, Director, Loyola Institute of Frontier Energy (LIFE). The guest lectures were delivered offline in the SSM auditorium and Decennial Hall, Saveetha Dental College and Hospitals.

Around 100 delegates presented their research works as e-poster and oral presentations. The best posters and oral presentations were awarded with momentum and certificates by Dr. Sheeja Varghese, Registrar, SIMATS in the valedictory function. Around 78 male and 126 female participants took part in the conference. 101 delegates were from SDC and SIMATS, 104 external delegates from various institutions participated in the conference.