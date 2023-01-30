The Department of Physiology at Saveetha Dental College, Chennai in partnership with the Association of Chemistry Teachers in Mumbai, will host the International Conference on Current Trends in Medicinal Chemistry (CTMC2023) held recently. This event will bring together experts in the field of medicinal chemistry to discuss the latest trends and advancements in the field.

The conference began with an inaugural session that featured a welcome address and overview of the conference, as well as a felicitation speech by our esteemed Vice Chancellor, Dr. Chadaram Sivaji, and Dean of Saveetha Dental College, Dr. Aravind Kumar. The Chief Guest, Dr. RV. Managlaraja, Professor from Chile, and Dr. Sanjay Batra, Chief Scientist from CDRI, joined Dr. Helan Kavitha, Vice President of ACT Mumbai, in releasing souvenirs.

Additionally, an MOU was signed between the University of Adolfo Ibanez in Chile and Saveetha Dental College and Hospitals, represented by Dr. Mangalraja and Dr. Lakshmi, Dean of International Affairs. This MOU will facilitate student exchange and knowledge sharing, as well as research collaborations between the two universities.

The organizing committee of the conference sought out subject experts from around the world and formed an advisory board made up of five scientific keynote speakers from various fields, including Nanoscience and Biotechnology, Molecular Biology, Molecular Medicine, Drug Discovery and Delivery, and Biosafety.

A total of 212 participants registered for the conference, representing two different countries, five different states, and 15 different colleges and universities. The conference featured 48 oral presentations and 93 poster presentations.

