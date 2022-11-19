International Conference on Advanced Nanomaterials and Applications at VIT-AP University

A 3-day International Conference jointly hosted by the VIT-AP University - School of Advanced Sciences and Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI), USA on Advanced Nanomaterials and Applications (ICANA 2022) is being held at VIT-AP University, Amaravati from 16th to 18th November 2022. The conference aims to bring together national and international communities of scholars, scientists, and engineers from academia and industry to discuss exciting advances in the field of Nanoscience and Technology. The conference intends to publish presented research papers further to facilitate the recent innovations in science and technology. This conference is co-sponsored by CSIR - India. The inaugural session of the conference has been held on 16th November’22 in virtual mode. Dr. Santanu Mandal, Dean of the School of Advanced Sciences of VIT-AP University welcomed the chief guest and all the distinguished guests followed by a briefing about the conference events which has been done by Dr. Mangilal Agarwal, General Co-Chair of the conference from IUPUI, USA.

The program was graced by Dr. D. Srinivasa Reddy, Director of CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India as the chief guest. He expressed the importance of conference in bringing academia and industry collaboration. He has convinced that a conference like this will help researchers and research scholars of various disciplines to know more about the advances in nanotechnology. He also mentioned that the facilities and infrastructure of VIT-AP University, Amaravati will provide a better education.

The esteemed presence of the Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP University, Dr. S.V. Kota Reddy has elaborated the prominent achievements of VIT-AP towards research publications, patents, innovation and incubation, Startups, MOUs with industries, placements, infrastructure, and ranking. He has appreciated the efforts of IUPUI and the entire team of ICANA 2022 for hosting such a prominent international conference that would create a strong platform for the national and international budding young scholars and students. Dr. Jagadish C. Mudiganti, the Registrar of VIT-AP has shared his gratitude to the chief guest, all the eminent speakers, delegates, and participants for attending the conference.

This conference has 12 eminent speakers from reputed universities across the world such as the Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis-USA, Institute of Geological and Nuclear Science-New Zealand, University of Wollongong-Australia, Universidad de Sevilla-

Spain, Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia-Italy, Korea National University of Transportation-South Korea, IIT Bombay and CSIR-IICT-India, with about 130 paper presentations and 200 participants from 12 different countries.