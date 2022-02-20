Interactive session conducted at SWRWWO school to educate students about those who help us

It's necessary that children are educated about all of the people in their community who work to keep them safe and healthy.

A unique session was organised in South Western Railway Women's Welfare Organisation English Medium High School, at Hubballi recently to create awareness among the students about these Community Helpers who help us in our daily life.

The session was organised by South Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organization (SWRWWO). Dr. Vandana Srivastava, President of SWRWWO was the Chief Guest.

On the occasion, Dr. Shivayogi, Chief Health Director, Railway Hospital, Hubballi spoke about the work of Doctors especially in the backdrop of pandemic. He also created awareness among the students about importance of hygiene to maintain health.

N. C. Kadadevar, Police Inspector (East), Traffic, Hubballi gave a talk about importance of Law and order and role of public in maintaining the same. S.S. Desai, Assistant Sub Inspector (East), Traffic, Hubballi informed the students about Traffic Rules. Rajindar Singh, Subedar/ NCC spoke about the aim and role of NCC. Kavita, a Railway Ticket Examiner from Hubballi spoke about traveling responsibly, ill effects of ticketless travel on the society, penalties for ticketless travel etc. Around 300 Students attended the session.

The interaction session educated children through dynamic & interactive visualisation and made them understand and appreciate role of community helpers.

On the occasion, Dr. Vandana Srivastava felicitated the speakers/community helpers who have shared their experience with children. Seema Deouskar & Avina Sharma, the School In-charge members of SWRWWO, Teachers & students were present.

Nirmala, Head Mistress of SWRWWO School welcomed the guests. Shameem Banu, Principal of SWRWWO School proposed vote of thanks.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 10:19 PM IST