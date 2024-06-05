 Installation Ceremony Of General Manager As Patron By SWR Bharat Scouts And Guides And Rajapuraskar Rally On June 3
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryInstallation Ceremony Of General Manager As Patron By SWR Bharat Scouts And Guides And Rajapuraskar Rally On June 3

Installation Ceremony Of General Manager As Patron By SWR Bharat Scouts And Guides And Rajapuraskar Rally On June 3

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, June 05, 2024, 03:22 PM IST
article-image

In a momentous ceremony held at Chalukya Railway Institute, the Bharat Scouts and Guides South Western Railway proudly installed its new Patron the General Manager Shri Arvind Srivastava as Patron/Bharat Scouts & Guides/SWR, Namita Srivastava, President/SWRWWO/HQ as Vice Patron/BS&G/SWR and Shri K. S. Jain AGM/SWR as Vice Patron/BS&G/SWR into the Scout and Guide Fraternity. Presided by Shri Shuja Mahamood State Chief Commissioner/BS&G & CPO/A/SWR. Marks a significant milestone in the region's commitment to youth development and community service.

The pinnacle of the ceremony was the oath-taking by the new General Manager Shri Arvind Srivastava. pledged to uphold the values and principles of the movement, promising to support and promote its activities within the South Western Railway.

The core of the rally was the distribution of the Rajyapuraskar Certificates to 55 Scouts/Guides/Rovers/Rangers of all the three divisions of SWR. These Certificates are a testament to the highest level of proficiency in scouting and guiding activities. Shri Arvind Srivastava, General Manager & Patron/BS&G/SWR has presented the awards to the deserving Scouts and Guides.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Babus, mantris & buzz: Will there be active role of President?

Babus, mantris & buzz: Will there be active role of President?

THDC India Limited awarded Prestigious 'Great Place To Work' Certification

THDC India Limited awarded Prestigious 'Great Place To Work' Certification

Adani Electricity Registered 974 FIRs for power theft in FY 2023- 24 as compared to 778 FIRs in FY...

Adani Electricity Registered 974 FIRs for power theft in FY 2023- 24 as compared to 778 FIRs in FY...

NHPC CMD conferred with Roll of Honour by Dalal Street Investment Journal

NHPC CMD conferred with Roll of Honour by Dalal Street Investment Journal

General Manager’s Safety Award for 11 Staff of Central Railway out of which 2 employees are of...

General Manager’s Safety Award for 11 Staff of Central Railway out of which 2 employees are of...