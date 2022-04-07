Infrastructure Upgrade of Central Railway in 2021-22

During the year 2021-22, Central Railway achieved milestones in various infrastructure upgradation including new line, doubling, 3rd/4th and 5th/6th lines and electrification.

A highest ever completion of total new line, doubling, 3rd line and 5th & 6th line was commissioned on Central Railway.

Total 177.11 km as under:

• Solapurwadi-Ashti 31 km new line section of Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli Vaijnath project

• Doubling of Takari-Kirloskarwadi (8.46 km); Ambale-Rajawadi (4.72 km); Lonand-Salpa-Adarki (17 km ) and Kirloskarwadi-Amnapur-Bhilwadi (13.66 km) sections of Pune-Miraj doubling project

• Ankai-Ankai Killa (4.58 km) of Daund-Manmad doubling project

• Bhalwani-Washimbe (26.37 km) of Daund-Wadi douling project

• 3rd line between Jalgaon-Bhadli (12 km), Sonegaon-Hinganghat (16.17 km) of Wardha-Balharsha route and Katol-Kohli (25.15 km) of Itarsi-Nagpur route

• Thane-Diva 5th and 6th line project (18 km i.e. each line of 9kms )

Electrification of 339 Rkms(Route kms) resulting in completion of Pune-Miraj-Kolhapur (single line) and Daund-Solapur-Wadi section. This also resulted in 100% electrification of golden quadrilateral routes.

Central Railway also notched up best ever performance in the elimination of 90 manned level crossings in 2021-22 by way of Road over bridges/Road under bridges and Limited Height Subways. Mumbai Division 6; Bhusaval Division 33, Nagpur 20, Pune 20 and Solapur 11 manned level crossings have been eliminated. The previous best performance of elimination of level crossings of 78 was achieved in 2020-21.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway said that the capacity augmentation will help Central Railway to overcome constraints in train operations. He said that electrification is environment friendly and Central Railway in all likelihood will achieve 100% electrification of its routes in 2022-23. The level crossings lead to congestion in traffic. Elimination of these manned level crossings will certainly a boon to road users as well as railways. It is also improvement in safety for road users and avoid detention to trains.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 03:06 PM IST