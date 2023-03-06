Industry Leaders come together at NMIMS Hyderabad

NMIMS Hyderabad hosted and facilitated an inspiring and enriching HRD Conclave about evolution of roles of People leaders in the industry on 4th March’23. The students and faculty of the university were simply inspired to listen to the speakers’ insightful thoughts and opinions.

NMIMS Hyderabad was proud to welcome illustrious HR leaders of the industry, who gathered at the university’s campus to enlighten aspiring HR students about the evolution that the industry has undergone in the recent years. The topic of the conclave was ‘Future of Work in Industry 4.0’ where the discussion of the leaders at the table suggested that a paradigm shift had taken place due to technology that changes by the minute in the world. It is imperative that the companies which desire to give utmost satisfaction to its customers adapt to the robust technology, by revamping outdated processes, systems, and people. It is also not a lost thought that these structures must be under constant check for redundancy and that evolution must almost compliment the pace of improvements made in technology.

The conclave was graced by some of the notable HR professionals such as Mr. Ashish Bhalla, Director HR of HCL Technologies; Ms. Bhargavi P. Sirdeshpande, HRBP of Vitesco Technologies; Mr. Dheeraj Tandon, Head HR of Heritage Foods; Ms. Padmini G, Talent Acquisition Group Head, Rainbow Hospitals Medicare Limited; Ms. Pooja Umesh, Global Head, AirFi AERO; Mr. Vishak Bharadwaj, Strategic HR Partner, Monocept; Ms. Madhavi Latha Tanikella, L&D Head, Tally Solutions; Manjunath Madugula, Head Corporate HR, Biophore India Pharmaceuticals; Ms. Priyanka Roy, Associate VP, Wipro; Mr. Sandeep Udayagiri, Talent Acquisition Manager, Informatica; Mr. Bhaskara Rao Ghantasala, Corporate HR, Pharmaceutical Conglomerate; Mr. Nagesh Kalapatapu- Associate VP-HR, HETERO Drugs Ltd.; Mr. Shujath Bin Ali, General Council & Chief Compliance Officer and Shri B. Prakash Rao – Retired High Court Justice.

“It was an experience listening to the People leaders, their viewpoints suggests that the aspiring HR students must know more than the basic and do more than just transactional”, said one of the students of the university.

“It is very important to ensure our students get the much-needed exposure of the trends in the market, you know there will always be something that the textbooks can never teach, only conversations can and that too a conversation of such a high regard, can and will only inspire”, said a faculty from the Human Resources Department.

Three separate panel tracks comprising of industry dignitaries and student moderators from School of Business Management, School of Law & School of Pharmacy and Technology Management dwelled on separate topics like Integrating People Management Skills, Operational Management skills and Technological Integration to facilitate the transition to Industry 4.0 and embracing all to envision HR 4.0, Impact of digital transformation in Employment Law, Fostering Innovation, Absorbing tech and enabling new work models to attract, retain and develop the workforce of the future.

The conclave concluded on a positive note with energy beaming from all the four corners of the auditorium as the students looked up to the speakers with gratitude and appreciation for the guidance that they shared on the table as a team.