'Industry expects new Datacenter Policy from Government of Maharashtra soon'

The demand for Data Centers will be driven by five major factors- Broadband, Government Services, Cloud adoption, Future Edge Technologies and Investments”- Anil Nair, Board Advisor, Netcon Technologies India and Senior Fellow, Portulans Institute, Washington was speaking at the Inaugural Session of 4th CII Datacenter Blueprint Summit 2022 held today on Mumbai. He also stated that the Data Centers are emerging as the alternate class for the real estate players.

Amol Pal, Chief Technology Officer, State Bank of India stated that the Bank is looking to make more investments in captive DCs in coming future. The way forward will also factor in the impact of climate change on data centers. “With the evolution of Edge and 5G technology, SBI is architecting applications catering to these new technologies,”

Sharad Sanghi, Chairman, CII Western Region Taskforce on Datacenter and Managing Director, NTT Ltd, in his welcome remarks highlighted, “The demand for digital (Cloud) services and transactions together with proliferation of high speed internet including 5G are driving demand for datacenter services exponential growth. The datacenter capacity is expected to double in next 2.5 years and more than quadruple in coming 5 years. Global and local players are investing billions of dollars in datacenter capacity addition spurring the enhancement, ensuring robust and sustainable growth of our sector”

Sanghi also stressed on the fact that there is a continuous need to set up strategic infrastructure that facilitates high availability, quick scalability, efficient management & optimized utilization of resources.