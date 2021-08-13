e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 02:43 PM IST

Indonesia's Consulate delegation meets Praful Patel

FPJ Bureau

Indonesia's Consulate delegation meets Praful Patel, Administrator of the Union Territory. During this, they appreciated the development works done in the Union Territory. The Consulate Delegation of the Republic of Indonesia included General Consul Agus Saptono, Economic Consul Tolah Ubaidi, Secretary Hilyah Amelia and Protocol Consular Staff Rajesh. the Indonesian delegation was apprised of the development work in the Union Territory, which was appreciated by the General Consul. Before this, Agus Saptano presented a memento to Administrator Praful Patel and Administrator Praful Patel presented him a book based on the rejuvenation done in 1000 days in the Union Territory.

