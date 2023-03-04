India's leading fashion men's wear brand ‘TIGC’ signs cricket sensation ‘Suryakumar Yadav’ as brand ambassador

TIGC, one of India's leading homegrown fast-fashion D2C men's wear brands from the house of The Indian Garage Co., has announced the iconic Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav as its brand ambassador.

Suryakumar Yadav (SKY) is one of the world's leading white-ball cricketers. Known as " 360" and ranked number one among the ICC's T20I batters, Suryakumar is an exceptional sportsman and a charismatic youth icon. This makes him the perfect fit for TIGC as a brand ambassador.

TIGC plans to leverage his popularity to increase brand visibility, drive engagement and establish itself as a top fashion choice among Indian youth through digital campaigns. SKY will be seen endorsing and launching an all-new range of casual apparel lines, including oversized t-shirts, casual shirts, sweaters, shorts, hoodies, jackets, chinos, denim, and sweatshirts.

Speaking about the partnership, Anant Tanted, Founder and CEO of The Indian Garage Co., said, "This is our maiden move to capture a piece of the digital-first fashion market in India. We are delighted to partner with Suryakumar Yadav as the brand ambassador of TIGC. He is an excellent sportsman, and his vivaciousness goes beyond the game. He represents everything TIGC stands for: innovation, fearlessness, boldness, and creativity! We are looking forward to a significant association with him!"

Besides being available on its official website Tigc.in, TIGC is also available on Ajio, Myntra, Flipkart, and Amazon. The brand is aiming to replicate the success of clothing in the footwear category. It has already forayed into women's wear and plus-sized fashion under the house of brands format.

Expressing his excitement about the association, Suryakumar Yadav said, "Fashion for me is a combination of style and comfort, and I am happy to be associated with a fashion brand like TIGC. Through this partnership, I hope to engage with my fans and share my sense of style."

TIGC, as a brand, is known for being fashion-forward and experimental by nature. The brand offers fast fashion for all, inspiring consumers to choose from the most comprehensive, trendiest range of styles from across the globe. With its distinctive offerings, weekly fashion launches and tech-enabled consumer platform, TIGC has firmly established itself as the preferred destination for fashion aficionados who seek to experiment with their style and stand out from the crowd. The brand is also driving innovation by providing tech-led fashion to consumers with its in-house technology product called Chanakya.