India’s furniture sector likely to reach $40 billion by 2027

Sharath

India's biggest and longest-running trade exhibition on furniture, interiors and design, “Index Trade Fairs” will be held from the 26th to 28th of May 2023 at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai. Here, international and Indian companies display hi-tech and state-of-the-art offerings in furniture, interiors, materials and design.

Since its inception in 1989, the organization has facilitated companies to engage in impactful joint ventures, B2B deals, and long-term business alliances. With a focus on the furniture segment for homes, offices, and hotels, Index prides itself on a substantial display of interior products and materials, lighting products, kitchen appliances, furnishings, and sleep products, art & artifacts, hardware, and fittings.

The Indian furniture market is one of the most promising markets in the world currently valued at approximately USD 23 billion and grows at over 14 percent annually. It is estimated to reach USD 40 billion by 2027 due to the central government’s emphasis on rapid infrastructure development and progressive policies in the manufacturing and hospitality sectors. Index is a key facilitator of business in this growing sector.

Index expects 300+ exhibitors from across India and overseas, displaying the best Indian and international creativity, showing more than 700 brands over 200,000 sq. ft. of area. It features a Design Pavilion, New Products Demonstrations and Launches, Pre-Fixed B2B Meetings, Knowledge-sharing and Networking Seminars, Conferences, and Award functions.

This year its design at its best with what Index is known for, stunning design initiatives, in the index Design Boulevard, showcasing the creativity of top architects and designers, at REIMAGINE the Indian Swing Seat. Apart from this there are art installations and gallery displays across the halls. But the showstoppers are always the suppliers with great products for home, office and hospitality and other uses.

The 3-day expo is expected to attract more than 40,000 buyers from across India and the surrounding nations comprising traders, dealers, distributors, wholesalers, architects, designers, hospitality managers, builders, procurement teams, and bulk buyers.

Mr. L A Khan, MD, UMG Trade Fairs P Ltd says, “The fair pioneers not simply in interiors with a leading trade fair, but is a frontrunner providing knowledge-sharing and powerful networking platforms for the trade and the sectoral communities to explore business partnerships”.