India's First Electric Loco Shed at Kalyan completes 93 years

The Electric Loco Shed, Kalyan celebrates its 93rd Foundation Day on 28th November 2021. This premier Shed of Indian Railways has the proud distinction of being the First Electric Loco Shed under the then “Great Indian Peninsular Railways (GIPR).”

During its journey of last 93 years, the Shed has maintained 16 different types of Locomotives. Initially entrusted with DC Locomotives of 2160 HP EA-1 & 2230 HP EF-1 type, the Shed received WCM-2, WCM-3 & WCM-4 class of locomotives which were modified to work in 1500V DC catenary prevalent in Mumbai Division.

Since Mumbai Division is surrounded by Ghat sections on both North East and South East sides, Kalyan based locomotives perform an essential role in providing service of banking (providing additional power) for hauling mail/goods trains UP or Down the Ghat sections.

After 2007, the process of catenary conversion of Mumbai Division from DC to AC was done in North Eastern Ghat and so WAG-7 & WAG-5 locomotives were introduced. Considering the capability of the team of ELS/Kalyan in ably handling various types of locomotives simultaneously, the latest technology, pure AC locomotive 6122 HP WAG-9 with IGBT Converter was added to its fleet in 2013.

Electric Loco Shed, Kaylan has an Accident Relief Train (ART) & High Speed - Self Propelled Accident Relief Train (HS-SPART) in its fleet. The well trained break-down team of Kalyan ART has been often acknowledged for its efficient working during unusual. The Shed also played a vital role in operation of first ever Rajdhani Train on Push Pull method. The push pull method enabled was applauded on IR as it reduced the need of manpower and banking locomotives in ghat section.

ELS Kalyan is contributing great efforts towards minimising use of Diesel based Power cars thereby enriching environment With addition of WAP-7 locomotives and HOG systems. It also done exceptionally well in maintaining the shed activities of schedule/unscheduled work to provide uninterrupted freight and passenger services during Covid -19.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 05:19 PM IST