IndianOil’s SERVO turns 50

SERVO, India’s most preferred lubricant brand, marked its 50th year since inception on January 12th, 2022. The occasion saw the launch of the BS-VI compliant SERVO Futura NXT 0W-16 lubricant specifically designed for the new-generation cars with advanced after treatment devices (ATDs). The lubricant is blended from synthetic base stocks and high-performance additives to provide high oxidation stability and very low oil consumption.

SERVO Futura NXT 0W-16 provides improved fuel economy of over 4%, leading to reduced greenhouse gas emissions and will protect the engine from the LSPI (Low-Speed Pre-Ignition) phenomena. SERVO Futura NXT 0W-16 meets latest API SP/RC & ILSAC GF-6B performance levels and is recommended for all petrol cars requiring 0W-16 Engine oils.

SERVO, India’s No. 1 lubricant brand, was launched by IndianOil, in 1972. SERVO is testament to India’s indigenous efforts in the petroleum sector, having been formulated at IndianOil’s R&D Centre, one of Asia’s most advanced facilities, in Faridabad. Over the decades, SERVO has evolved to producing and marketing an extensive range of 1,200 active lubricant grades and has established an international footprint, with presence in 34 countries.

SERVO, a Superbrand, is the undisputed leader and caters core industries including Defence, Railways, Transport, Power, Coal, Mining, Automobiles and Steel. SERVO has been approved as lubricant of choice by OEMs including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, and Ashok Leyland, and Mahindra.

SERVO has been leading technological changes with energy-efficient, bio-degradable, long drain, and synthetic lubricants. Addressing the need for sustainability, SERVO has developed lubricant solutions suitable for BS-6 vehicles, EVs and the wind energy sectors.

SM Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil, said, “SERVO has a 50-year-long history of driving the industry forward in innovation, establishing itself as a brand that has withstood storms of competition and surpassed global benchmarks to reach the heights of glory. Keeping pace with the changing demands over the decades, SERVO is a true reflection of the ethos of IndianOil to stay attuned to the dynamic changes in the market and customer aspirations.”

“Expansion of energy-efficient offerings is essential to enhance the business competitiveness in a market that is driven by energy efficiency while delivering the highest performance. Our latest offering - SERVO Futura NXT 0W-16 – is a high-performance petrol engine oil for all new generation passenger cars that reflects IndianOil’s focus on innovation, sustainability, and dynamic product offerings,” added Vaidya.

V Satish Kumar, Director (Marketing), IndianOil said, “The name SERVO has become a statement for the confidence that our stakeholders have in us, of a superior lubricant with cutting edge technology that performs the desired functionality, as expected, at all times. The brand positioning was always in line with this promise in mind. Successfully steering from World Class Lubricants, our tagline today – ‘Science of Extreme’ aptly reflects the innovation in technology and formulation of products to cater to most advanced vehicles, plants, and machinery across industries.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 09:38 AM IST