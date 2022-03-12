IndianOil to Power India’s First Corporate Women’s Hockey Team

In a historic first for any Corporate in India, the country's largest energy company, IndianOil, will now power the Indian Women's Hockey Team. Nine players of the Indian Hockey team have become part of the IndianOil family as IndianOil inducted them onto its rolls under its new sports policy, which promotes Women's Hockey.

The Nine Women's Hockey players include Suman Devi Thoudam, Rajwinder Kaur, Rashmita Minz, Sharmila Devi, Ishika Chaudhary, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deepika, Baljeet Kaur and Akshata Dhekale. These nine players come from various states which include Haryana, Punjab, Manipur, Odisha and Maharashtra. These women sports stars have participated in international tournaments, including the Tokyo Olympics, Asian Champions Trophy among others. The nine players were handed over their appointment letters by IndianOil Chairman, S M Vaidya in the presence of functional Directors of IndianOil and Federation of International Hockey (FIH) President, Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra who is also the President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Speaking at the induction ceremony of the nine female hockey players on International's Women Day, Chairman, IndianOil, S M Vaidya, highlighting IndianOil's social commitment, said: "We recognise how Sports is the most effective vehicle of ushering in enduring social change. Thus, IndianOil's commitment to gender equality had to manifest in our sporting outreaches. Recently IndianOil was conferred "Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar" for encouragement to sports through CSR. This recognition at the highest level symbolizes IndianOil’s contribution to the promotion of sports over the last several decades”.

Mentioning about IndianOil's revamped sports policy, Vaidya said, "Last year, we released our revised sports policy, included the provision for recruiting women hockey players for the first time. I am glad that within a few months of the policy's rollout, we are witnessing the conversion of intent into action."

Addressing the gathering, IndianOil's Director (Human Resources), Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, "Sports is not just a CSR obligation for IndianOil but is part of our philosophy of Pehle Indian Phir Oil. We recognise the power sports have to unify a nation and bring people together in resonance with the national spirit".

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 01:52 AM IST