IndianOil Refineries Headquarters celebrates International Yoga Day-2022

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 01:22 AM IST
IndianOil Refineries Headquarters observed International Yoga Day 2022 at IndianOil Nagar Noida, in presence of senior leadership of the Refineries Division. Based on the theme of ‘Yoga for humanity’, the programme attracted enthusiastic participation from IndianOil officers and family members. Yogacharya Saurabh Samir from Bihar school of Yoga conducted the session, including practice of ‘asana’, breathing exercises that build peace of mind & healthy functioning of body organs. An interactive session was also held on diverse health issues & wellness through yoga.

