IndianOil R&D team wins FIPI Innovator of the Year 2021 Award for development & commercialization of XtraFlo - Drag Reducing Additive (DRA) during FIPI Oil and Gas Awards 2021 held in New Delhi. Dr. SSV Ramakumar, Director (R&D and P&BD), IndianOil, (3rd from left) received the award from Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs in presence of Rameswar Teli, MOS, MoP&NG; Tarun Kapoor, (former) Secretary, MoP&NG; and S M Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil & FIPI.

IndianOil’s Xtraflo Drag Reducing Additive is a superior technology developed for the first time in India to boost the flow of crude oil and petroleum products in pipelines.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 03:05 PM IST