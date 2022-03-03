IndianOil R&D signs MoU with RGIPT

In a move aimed to strengthen scientific culture and foster the spirit of innovation among India’s budding research fraternity, IndianOil R&D has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT). The MoU was signed by Dr SSV Ramakumar, Director (R&D), IndianOil and Prof. A.S.K. Sinha, Director, RGIPT; in the presence Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, Director (HR), IndianOil; Dr. GS Kapur, ED i/c (CT&TPF); SK Bose, ED i/c (HR); and Prof M.S. Balathanigaimani, Dean, Research & Development, RGIPT. Under this MoU, IndianOil R&D would engage PhD Research Fellows under the IndianOil-CSIR-RGIPT Research Fellowship Scheme. With this scheme, IndianOil will provide an opportunity to talented research fellows to undertake research on topics in areas of mutual interest.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ramakumar said, “With this MoU, IndianOil R&D aims to strengthen our commitment to nurture a culture of research & innovation in the country. We are glad to partner with RGIPT, one of the foremost institutions engaged in creating scientific talent in India and look forward to working with them to work towards promoting scientific education, research and innovation. Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, Director (HR) also appreciated the efforts made by IndianOil R&D and RGIPT, and emphasized the need to start a certificate course by RGIPT for IOCians in the area of Energy Management.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 03:15 PM IST