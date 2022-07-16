e-Paper Get App

IndianOil R&D organizes Cyclothon as part of Swachchta Pakhwada

Dr. SSV Ramakumar, Director (R&D) flagging off the cyclothon rally on the occasion of Swachchta Pakhwada

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 01:32 AM IST
IndianOil R&D organized Cylothon rally on the occasion of Swachchta Pakhwada on July 10, 2022 (Sunday). The event was flagged off by Dr. SSV Ramakumar, Director and it witnessed participation of around 40 cyclists who pedalled their way for over 12 Km spreading the message of cleanliness in Faridabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ramakumar elaborated on the significance of cleanliness and how Swachchta Pakhwada is an important opportunity to make people aware hygiene for a fulfilling and stress-free environment for present as well as future generation.

The Cyclothon was as a part of “Swachchta Pakhwada 2022”, which is a country-wide campaign initiated by the Government of India (GoI) for nationwide cleanliness. It was organized with the objective to create awareness about the importance of maintaining cleanliness, hygiene, not only in households but also in public places & offices.

