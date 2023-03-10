IndianOil R&D celebrates National Safety Week

The National Safety Week 2023 is being celebrated at IndianOil R&D from March 4-10, 2023 with an objective to spread awareness about safety measures and to prevent accidents. On the occasion, Dr SSV Ramakumar, Director (R&D) inaugurated the programme and also administered the Safety Pledge to IOCians.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ramakumar said, “We are entering new research domains, so it is important to understand the safety aspects. Safety is not only about following procedures, but a state of mind and our attitude towards safety is just as important. Every officer should read, understand and be fully conversant with respect to SOPs before starting any job. SOP should be followed religiously,” he said.

Director (R&D) also released a poster on the occasion, disseminating information on the National Safety Week theme “Our Aim - Zero Harm”. Ameet Gohain, ED (F) read out Chairman's message on National Safety Day. Debasis Bhattacharyya, ED (Technology Implementation Cell) presented an overview of HSE activities. Dr Sova Bhattacharya, GM (AM&HSE) proposed the vote of thanks.

IndianOil R&D is observing the 52nd National Safety Week from March 4-10, 2023. As part of the celebration, special posters are being displayed across the campus in addition to other activities such as Online Quiz Contests, slogan competition, Experience Sharing Competition on “Incident/Accident Happened”, Fire Fighting Training, Behaviour-Based Safety training, etc. throughout this week.

Every year, the fourth of March (National Safety Council Foundation Day) is celebrated throughout the country as National Safety Day and the week following is celebrated as National safety week.