IndianOil R&D celebrates 63rd IndianOil Day

Dr. SSV Ramakumar, Director (R&D) led the celebrations of the 63rd IndianOil Day at IndianOil R&D Centre and reiterated the institution’s pursuit of innovation and excellence in alignment with India's Green ambitions.

Addressing the IOCians, Dr. Ramakumar said, “This year has been marked by several significant developments in our journey towards “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, challenging the competitive and licensor-controlled areas dominated by MNCs across various research domains. Since the last IndianOil Day, our collective research pursuits have resulted in 107 patent filings and 151 patent grants.”

IndianOil Day at R&D Centre was marked by the release of a specially curated coffeetable book titled “Inventing the Future” that chronicles the 50-year journey of the institution.

The celebrations were attended by the entire IndianOl R&D family led by Dr. GS Kapur, ED I/C (CT&TPF) & Head - Second campus, Debasis Bhattcharyya, ED (TIC), Dr Madhusudan Sau, ED (RT), Dr. C Kannan, ED (CT & TPF), Ameet Gohain, ED (Finance). In a employee welfare measure, a creche facility for female employees was also inaugurated. In recognition of the creation of IP wealth, the innovators & inventors of IndianOil R&D were duly acknowledged. The celebration was also marked the presentation of Long Service Awards as well as Swachchta Awards to employees.