IndianOil R&D bags the prestigious National Water Awards for water conservation

IndianOil R&D bagged the third prize in the “Best Institution for campus usage” category of the National Water Awards instituted by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India. The award function was graced by his Excellency Ram Nath Kovind, President of India as the chief guest. Dr. Deepak Saxena, ED (LT) and Dr. Umish Srivastva, CGM (SE&IA) received the award on behalf of IndianOil R&D.

The award is a direct testimony of R&D’s commitment to continually upgrade the maintenance practices in its Indian Green Building Council’s (IGBC) Platinum Green rated campus. Owing to dedicated implementation of several water conservation measures, IndianOil R&D could achieve a massive water savings of over 35%.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 06:17 PM IST