IndianOil partners with IndiGo’s 6E Rewards program

IndianOil, India’s leading energy provider on February 16 announced a partnership with IndiGo, India’s leading airline, to reward Indigo’s 6E Ka-ching credit card holders. Under the partnership, 6E Rewards Ka-ching credit card holders under will earn accelerated reward points of upto 4% on fuel spends at more than 35,000 IndianOil outlets across India. With no restrictions and limits on the earnings, 6E Rewards Ka-ching credit card holders can earn free flight tickets with 6E Rewards with daily fuel purchases.

Sandeep Makker, Executive Director (Retail Transformation), IndianOil said, “We are very upbeat about the alliance with Indigo’s 6E Rewards. Customers are always on the lookout for rewarding experiences and what can be more fulfilling than getting rewarded on your fuel puchase. IndianOil strongly believes in transforming fueling experiences by delivering best value to its customers. This alliance allows both the partners to pool valuable expertise and resources to build seamless and unique offerings for customers. This partnership will help IndianOil and IndiGo further strengthen their brand reach and enhance customer engagement.”

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo, said, “We are delighted to partner with IndianOil for 6E Rewards program, enabling acccelerated points on fuels spends. This partnership will allow members of the IndiGo 6E Rewards program to convert all their spends into free air tickets, while also unlocking many more privileges. We have observed over time that fuel is one of the highest category spends on Ka-ching credit cards and with this partnership, IndiGo will offer allround earnings on daily spends from grocery, dining, entertainment, travel, and now fuel as well. We believe in providing an unparalleled experience and strive to consistently enhance our engagement through these partnerships.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 10:11 PM IST