 IndianOil observes Vigilance Awareness Week
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryIndianOil observes Vigilance Awareness Week

IndianOil observes Vigilance Awareness Week

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 01:56 AM IST
article-image

IndianOil is observing the Vigilance Awareness Week during October 30 – November 5, 2023. Inaugurating the Vigilance Awareness Week 2023, Sujoy Choudhury, Director (Planning & BD) holding addl. charge of Director (HR and R&D), IndianOil, emphasised on the importance of preventing corruption and fostering a culture of vigilance within the organization. He stressed that integrity is integral to our work culture, extending beyond the workplace. IndianOil's role in nation-building carries a moral responsibility to promote transparency, honesty, and integrity, he said. Choudhury urged all IOCians to actively engage in this cause and uphold these values in all activities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Overseas Bank Commences Vigilance Awareness Week 2023

Indian Overseas Bank Commences Vigilance Awareness Week 2023

Babus, mantris & buzz: Union Home Minister meets senior RSS leaders

Babus, mantris & buzz: Union Home Minister meets senior RSS leaders

Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN administers Unity Pledge to the employees

Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN administers Unity Pledge to the employees

C.R.P.F. Public School, Rohini celebrates Annual Day

C.R.P.F. Public School, Rohini celebrates Annual Day

IndianOil observes Vigilance Awareness Week

IndianOil observes Vigilance Awareness Week