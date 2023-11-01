IndianOil observes Vigilance Awareness Week

IndianOil is observing the Vigilance Awareness Week during October 30 – November 5, 2023. Inaugurating the Vigilance Awareness Week 2023, Sujoy Choudhury, Director (Planning & BD) holding addl. charge of Director (HR and R&D), IndianOil, emphasised on the importance of preventing corruption and fostering a culture of vigilance within the organization. He stressed that integrity is integral to our work culture, extending beyond the workplace. IndianOil's role in nation-building carries a moral responsibility to promote transparency, honesty, and integrity, he said. Choudhury urged all IOCians to actively engage in this cause and uphold these values in all activities.