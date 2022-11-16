IndianOil launches eco-friendly uniform, made from discarded PET bottles, for company’s frontline energy workers

In a grand ceremony titled "Unbottled - Towards a Greener Future", S M Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil, launched a special “sustainable & green” uniform exclusively designed for nearly 3 lakh IndianOil Fuel Station Attendants and Indane LPG Gas delivery personnel. The dress materials for these uniforms have been extracted from recycled polyester derived from the processing of used & discarded PET bottles. This initiative would support recycling about 405 tonnes of PET bottles, equivalent to offsetting over 20 million bottles yearly. Renowned actor and environmental activist Ms Bhumi Pendekar also graced the launch event.

Speaking on the occasion, S M Vaidya said, "These eco-friendly uniforms will shine as our green commitment, and I am delighted that our frontline energy soldiers will don them. About 8 million metric tonnes of plastic enter the ocean annually, and about 150 million metric tonnes circulate in our marine ecosystems. At this pace, by 2050, there will be more plastics in the sea than fish. The conversion of plastic bottles into fabric is a beautiful example of how diligent handling of problems opens doors to new opportunities." Vaidya also spoke of IndianOil’s other eco-conservation outreaches like concerted drives to protect the Indian Single Horned Rhino and reintroduction of Cheetahs in Indian forests after it went extinct over seven decades ago. He also reiterated IndianOil’s commitment to go Net Zero by 2046.

Bhumi Pendekar, while lauding IndianOil's green outreach, said, "Each of us can play a significant role by embracing sustainability as the way of life. As a citizen of the country, I feel proud that the country's leading energy company is undertaking unique environmental efforts like these. My thanks and compliments to IndianOil". A passionate advocate for the issue of climate change, Bhumi has also started a pan-India campaign, Climate Warriors, to raise awareness of environmental conservation and inspire citizens to embrace greener lifestyle choices.

Under this green initiative of IndianOil, used plastic bottles are shredded into flakes and then melted into micro-pellets. These micro-pellets are converted into yarns for weaving these green clothing. The green impact of this fabric goes even beyond the recycling benefits. The clothes match virgin polyester in quality, but its manufacture takes significantly fewer resources. Its production requires almost 60 per cent less energy, and CO2 emissions are reduced by nearly one-third compared to virgin polyester. Even when these clothes wear out, the used Polycotton uniforms can be mechanically recycled and converted into low-end quilts, blankets or even high-end denim fabric. The fabric conforms to Global Recycling Standard Certification.