IndianOil installs more than 1,000 EV charging stations in India

IndianOil, India’s leading energy provider, has ramped up electric vehicle infrastructure, hitting a milestone of 1,000 electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS) across the country. This network provides a seamless charging experience for EV users in India’s quest for green mobility.

In its endeavour to provide various innovative energy solutions to customers, IndianOil has also been active in evaluating emerging trends in mobility, identifying relevant areas in the Electric Vehicle (EV) value chain, and exploring all potential business opportunities to be future-ready in the transition.

“With the successful deployment of over 1000 EV charging points, we have achieved the first of our many milestones towards enabling an EV revolution in the country. IndianOil is gearing up to provide EV charging facilities at 10,000 fuel stations in the next three years. This will give confidence to customers for an uninterrupted drive as well as to automobile manufacturers to enhance production of electric vehicles," said V Satish Kumar, Director (Marketing), IndianOil.

Having installed its first EV charger for public use in 2017, at Nagpur, IndianOil EV charging points are now present in more than 500 towns and cities including multiple state and national highways. The Corporation is planning to have a base of 3000 plus charging stations to convert highways into e-highways across the country, over the next three years.

As per the National Mission for Transformative Mobility and Battery Storage, IndianOil is setting up EV charging infrastructure in - Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Surat, and Pune, followed by State Capitals, Smart Cities, major highways, and expressways. The Corporation has collaborated with Tata Power, REIL, PGCIL, NTPC, Fortum, Hyundai, Tech Mahindra, BHEL, Ola for setting up EV chargers at its fuel stations.

IndianOil is also undertaking several other initiatives to minimize its carbon footprint and that of its customers. The Corporation has started 'Zero Emission Electric Mobility', a hybrid microgrid enabled clean energy EV charging solution, at IndianOil's SBT Fuel Station at Neelamangala, Bangalore. The hybrid microgrid used for charging EVs at IndianOil fuel stations comprises solar power, battery storage and grid power. The solution, developed and patented by Hygge Energy, ensures that charging takes place primarily using solar power, thus ensuring zero-emission e-mobility. In addition to EV charging, this solution is an integrated platform that allows energy monitoring, energy optimization and revenue monitoring.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 03:17 PM IST