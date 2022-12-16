IndianOil Green Combo Solution wins National Energy Efficiency Innovation Award

IndianOil’s Green Combo Solution has been awarded with the National Energy Efficiency Innovation Award by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power on by Union Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy, RK Singh to Dr. SSV Ramakumar, Director (R&D) and Mr. Mukul Maheshwari, CGM i/c (LT) in a glittering ceremony in Vigyan Bhavan on December 14, 2022. President of India Droupadi Murmu was the chief guest for the event. Minister of State for Power & Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal, and Alok Kumar, Secretary (Power), also graced the occasion of the 32nd National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) and 2nd National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards (NEEIA).

Developed by IndianOil R&D, the Green Combo Solution concept is an innovative combination of differentiated diesel and lubricants for energy efficiency in heavy duty diesel engines & driveline applications.

IndianOil’s Green Combo Solution comprises new-gen environment friendly Differentiated Diesel called Xtragreen and a Green Combo of Lubricants - gear oil, engine oil and axle oil. This green combo solution is indigenously developed by IndianOil scientists for commercial fleet of diesel vehicles. The XtraGreen diesel in this combo solution has higher Cetane Number and engine deposit cleaning additive, and lubricants for engine, gear & axle are equipped with novel additives & superior base oils. Together the combo of diesel and lubricants gives superior performance in terms of improved fuel economy, better engine durability and cleanliness and lower carbon footprints

These products have been designed by IndianOil that can be used in existing BSIV vehicles on road without any modification in engine hardware. The product performance has been certified by third party accredited laboratory.