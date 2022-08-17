IndianOil Director (Refineries) leads 76th Independence Day

SUBODHPRASAD

Sukla Mistry, Director (Refineries), IndianOil, led 76th Independence Day celebrations at IndianOil residential township, Noida. Extending her warm wishes, she said, “Every drop of contribution is precious for building a great nation.” IndianOil, the Energy of India is playing a crucial role in supporting the nation’s energy requirements. Mistry shared that Refineries Division is setting up mega projects with an investment of about 1.2 lakh crores to enhance the energy efficiency of the country. She urged young children to give wings to their dreams and work hard to build a strong & prosperous India.