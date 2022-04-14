IndianOil Director (R&D) flags-off DME-Diesel powered vehicle

In an event that brought together collaborators of an innovative tripartite project at IIT-Delhi; Dr. SSV Ramakumar, Director, IndianOil, flagged off a flex-fuel vehicle (Dost) jointly with Dr. Srivari Chandrasekhar, Secretary, DST (Govt. of India); Krishnan Sadagopan, Senior Vice President, Ashok Leyland; and Prof. Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi.

To solve the challenge of air pollution and offer a cleaner & renewable fuel substitute, IndianOil R&D has collaborated with IIT-Delhi and Ashok Leyland Ltd. to develop & demonstrate the feasibility of blending 30 percent Dimethyl Ether (DME) in Diesel in a Flex Fuel Automotive Vehicle (DOST) of Ashok Leyland. This research project is being funded by the Department of Science & Technology.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ramakumar said, “Di-Methyl Ether promises to be one of the best solutions to overcome particulate matter emissions from vehicles. It offers flexibility & affordability in terms of blending with Diesel. IndianOil R&D has been working on DME for blending in Diesel and LPG. We are also ready with nano-particle solutions to bridge the gap of loss of calorific value and enhance the effectiveness of the blended fuel. DME is an alternative fuel for compression ignition engine vehicles and has a higher cetane number (55-58) than that of conventional diesel (51). Our research has found that the DME-Diesel powered vehicle operates with optimum energy share without knocking, NOx and smoke emissions go down significantly and fuel economy improves marginally. What makes this demonstration project unique is that the vehicle can run either on 100% diesel or DME blended diesel, and hence it is called a flexible vehicle or Flex-vehicle,” he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 08:56 PM IST