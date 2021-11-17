IndianOil conferred "Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar" for encouragement to sports through CSR

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IndianOil) has been conferred the "Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Purskar" for the year 2021, for encouragement to sports through CSR. The award was presented by President of India Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 13th November 2021. Chairman, Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, received the award on behalf of IndianOil.

Three IndianOil Hockey stars and Tokyo Olympic medal winners, Simranjeet Singh, Hardik Singh and Dilpreet Singh won the Arjuna Award while IndianOil's Chess genius and Grandmaster Abhijit Kunte was awarded the Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement, during the event.

Sharing his thoughts, S M Vaidya, said, "I feel elated and privileged to have received the prestigious award on behalf of Team IndianOil. Over the last several decades, we have been actively involved in promoting sports across the country, by recruiting sportspersons, offering sports scholarships to budding sports talents, providing support to rural school children and sponsoring major sporting events. As a socially responsible Corporate, IndianOil, through its scholarship scheme, is tapping into young talent below the age of 19 years and providing the vital support needed to nurture these promising talents into future sports stars".

Commenting on the recognition, Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, Director(HR), IndianOil, said. "This is an acknowledgement of IndianOil's continuous focus to promote Indian sports & is an inspiration for us to do more".

At present, IndianOil has 92 recruited sports persons and 167 sportspersons on sports scholarship.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 06:13 PM IST