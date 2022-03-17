IndianOil bags the prestigious Asian Oil and Gas Award for Covid Management and New Product of the Year

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IndianOil) has bagged the prestigious Asian Power's Asian Oil & Gas Awards in 2 major categories of 'Covid Management Initiative of the Year' and 'New Product of the Year' in India. Singapore based quarterly publication Asian Power has instituted the award to acknowledge companies that play an influential role in transforming Asia's oil and gas industry. The coveted award under the 'Covid Management Initiative of the Year' recognises IndianOil's unrelenting social endeavours amidst the pandemic. The social outreaches included the diversion of high-purity oxygen used in IndianOil's Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex to shore up medical oxygen supplies in India and beyond. Other welfare measures of IndianOil, including the rollout of Sanjeevani Express to strengthen LMO logistics and vaccination drives for stakeholders, were also appreciated. Asian Oil and Gas Award for 'New Product of the Year' was bestowed on IndianOil for launching India's first 100 Octane and best-in-class premium fuel XP100. XP100 caters to the niche market for luxury vehicles that demand high performance and such fuel is presently available only in six other countries (USA, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Israel, and Greece).

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 01:57 AM IST