e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryIndianOil and Lummus Technology ink pact for global marketing & licensing of INDMAX technology

IndianOil and Lummus Technology ink pact for global marketing & licensing of INDMAX technology

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 01:46 AM IST
article-image

IndianOil and Lummus Technology, USA have a Cooperation Agreement for global marketing, licensing & improvement of INDMAX technology. This Agreement between IndianOil and Lummus has been renewed. The revised agreement was signed by Dr SSV Ramakumar, Director (R&D), IndianOil and Leon De Bruyn, President, Lummus Technology, in the presence of senior officials from IndianOil R&D and Lummus.

Under the Cooperation Agreement, till now, nine INDMAX units - with a total capacity of about 17 MMTPA - have been licensed. Grassroots units at Paradip and Bongaigaon and revamped unit at Guwahati have been commissioned and are in operation. Further, design of four grassroots units in refineries at Gujarat, Panipat, CBR-CPCL, NRL and two revamped units in refineries at Barauni and NIS, Serbia have been completed and are currently under different stages of detailed engineering and construction.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr SSV Ramakumar, Director (R&D) said, “In the scenario of energy transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy, the importance of conversion of various hydrocarbon streams into chemicals and petrochemicals is increasing. Developed by IndianOil R&D, INDMAX technology is well positioned to cater to this requirement of the refiners in the changing scenario. Under the collaboration (with Lummus), the global footprint of INDMAX technology is expected to expand at a faster pace.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

General Manager Central Railway inspects Roha-Panvel-Vasai Road Section on Mumbai Division

General Manager Central Railway inspects Roha-Panvel-Vasai Road Section on Mumbai Division

Key lessons on ‘data for development’ in book launched at Raisina Dialogue

Key lessons on ‘data for development’ in book launched at Raisina Dialogue

Reliance to set up 10 gigawatt solar energy project in AP: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance to set up 10 gigawatt solar energy project in AP: Mukesh Ambani

Goa Govt. will sign an MoU with IREDA for Renewable Energy development in the state, says Chief...

Goa Govt. will sign an MoU with IREDA for Renewable Energy development in the state, says Chief...

Palanpur – Samakhiyali New Double Line Commissioned

Palanpur – Samakhiyali New Double Line Commissioned