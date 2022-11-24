Indian Sugar Florist Ashwini Sarabhai wins Cake Oscars 2022 in Birmingham, UK

Ashwini Sarabhai from India, Founder of The Dream Cakes, was announced as the Winner of the Sugar flowers award amongst many other brilliant artists across the world at the recent Cake Masters Magazine Awards 2022, a.ka the ‘Cake Oscars’, held in Birmingham, UK.

Ashwini has been one of the pioneers in India in the cake-designing industry. Being always inclined towards art, Ashwini followed her passion more towards cake decorating, mainly with Sugar Flowers. She further nurtured her art and worked towards mastering the skill of making realistic-looking Sugar flowers. Practice, Patience, and Perseverance have always been her motto.

This year was Ashwini Sarabhai’s third year securing the position as one of the top four sugar flower artists in the world. She has made the entire nation proud with her creative talent as a master artist and bagged the prestigious award as a winner in the Sugar Flowers category. The award was presented by the CEO of Wholesale Sugar Flowers, Keera Brooks. They were also the sponsors for this particular category of awards this year.

Ashwini Sarabhai, Founder of The Dream Cakes, said, “I am thoroughly speechless at the recognition received as a Winner of Sugar Flowers at Cake Oscars 2022. I am overwhelmed to be making my country - India proud on such a prestigious platform, and bringing the precious award home. I always believed in following my passion with utmost dedication, love, and consistency in my work, and teachings as a Cake and Sugar Flower Artist. This award is no less than a dream come true. I thank God, my family, teachers, and well-wishers for always being my constant pillars of support.”

The Cake Masters Magazine Awards are one of the largest, and first-established industry awards devoted to recognizing great talents across the world in various categories, such as cake decorating and sugarcraft, with an esteemed panel of judges.

An award-winning cake artist, Ashwini is the name behind “The Dream Cakes”. She has been working on Cake Art for more than 15 years and her style of decorating cakes is unique and has been acknowledged across the globe. Her forte lies in creating realistic-looking Sugar Flowers. An innovator, she is the pioneer to have started India’s first Online Cake Academy and has trained thousands of students across the globe, to fuse their talents in making sugar flowers and cake designs in unconventional ways.