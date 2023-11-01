Indian Overseas Bank Commences Vigilance Awareness Week 2023

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is proud to announce the commencement of Vigilance Awareness Week 2023, as declared by the Central Vigilance Commission. This week-long celebration, running from 30th October 2023, marks a significant occasion for the Bank to reaffirm its commitment to integrity and transparency in its operations.

The highlight of the inaugural day was the administration of the Integrity Pledge, which was solemnly taken by all the staff members of Indian Overseas Bank across the nation. The ceremony included the participation of key figures within the bank, including Ajay Kumar Srivastava, MD & CEO; Sanjay Vinayak Mudaliar, Executive Director; and Rajeev Kumar, Chief Vigilance Officer, along with other top executives. During this significant event, the bank also unveiled the first edition of the Vigilance Manuals, which includes the current instructions on vigilance matters issued by DOPT, CVC directives, and company policies. Additionally, sky balloons were released to symbolize our unwavering stand against corruption.

