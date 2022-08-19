Indian Overseas Bank celebrates Independence Day

Independence Day was celebrated by Indian Overseas Bank (IOB). At Central Office Chennaiit was marked by an impressive Parade and hoisting of National Flag by MD & CEO, Partha Pratim Sengupta. Executive Directors Ajay Kumar Srivastava and S Srimathy, CVO R Balasubramanian were also present. Senior Executives and other employees participated in the function and administered the National Integration Pledge.

Partha Pratim Sengupta while delivering the Independence Day speech recalled the 75 years journey of Independent India in the field of Commerce, Industry, Defence, Banking etc.

He also stated that when Nation is Celebrating “Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav” all Citizens should take pride and strive towards “Atma Nirbhar Bharath” as envisioned by our beloved Prime Minister. He congratulated the Bank for its digital achievements.

The Bank launched today a special variant of Debit Card “IOB Rupay Select Card,” that can be used for domestic and International payments. 6 VIP Customers of the Bank were present at the function to receive the initial issue of the Card. The Card is designed to cater to HNI Customers with add on freebies at Airport lounges, Gyms, Spa Clubs etc.

Sportspersons of the Bank were also honoured at the function for winning several laurels to the Bank.