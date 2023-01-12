Indian Navy, SRM IST sign MoU for academic cooperation, R&D in Defence Technology

Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Space Communication and Quantum Analysis will decide the course of future warfare, and training, research and development in these areas will be of mutual benefit to the Indian Navy and SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Rear Admiral B.Sivakumar, Asst. Chief of Material (Information Technology and Services), Indian Navy, said on Wednesday.

In his address on the occasion of a signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Indian Navy and SRM IST, the senior Indian Navy officer said that at a time when they were looking at reducing dependency on imports, the students could contribute immensely towards indigenising equipment, systems, which was of primary importance now.

The MoU was signed by Ms. Kala Hari Kumar, President, Navy Welfare and Wellness Association (NWWA), Rear Admiral B.Sivakumar, and Prof. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor, SRM IST, in the presence of Prof. S.Ponnusamy, Registrar and Prof. V.P.Nedunchezhiyan, Advisor, Centre for Research in Defence and International Studies (CRDiS).

Rear Admiral Sivakumar said the students could contribute to Make in India by creating small equipment and modules. He said that Indian Navy was already a global force to reckon with and to keep abreast of the latest technologies, it was necessary to harness the potential of students, educational institutions and centers of excellence.

The senior Indian Navy officer said ships and submarines were technologically complex platforms with state-of-the-art weapons, systems and sensors. The integrated operation of all this equipment in a limited, difficult environment was a huge challenge, he said and pointed out that the skills of students who were taught all disciplines of engineering – electronic, electronics, IT, and civil were onboard these vessels. The MoU would help maintain the Indian Navy’s status as a maritime force of global reckoning and training of Naval personnel in futuristic technologies, Rear Admiral Sivakumar added.

In her address, Mrs. Kala Hari Kumar said it was a wonderful gesture on behalf of SRM IST to offer 3 free seats every year in various B. Tech streams to serving personnel of the Indian Navy and those children who had lost their fathers while in service. She said this was not just a support for NWWA but also an acknowledgment and a way of giving back to the Indian Armed Services.

NWWA is focused on making youth independent, confident, self-assured, and responsible individuals. This similarity in vision and purpose between SRM and NWWA made this partnership even more gratifying, Mrs. Kala Hari Kumar added.

Lt. Col. Dr. A.Ravikumar, Pro Vice Chancellor (Medical), Additional Registrar Dr. T.Mythili, Deans and Directors were also present.

The MoU will also pave the way for cooperation and promotion of research and development in areas of mutual interest and for creating joint research programmes and internship projects. Further, it will make it possible for students, researchers from SRM IST, as well as officers from Indian Navy to collaborate in sophisticated areas like RADAR and Microwave, Advanced Communication Systems, Advanced Digital Signal Processing, Power Electronics, Propulsion Systems, Instrumentation research, AI, Quantum Analysis, Data Science and Operational Research among many other areas.