Indian gaming industry to be worth $7 billion by FY26

Yolo247, one of India’s leading online gaming brands, makes a mark in the industry with exclusive offerings.

2020 marked a new trend in the online gaming space and saw a significant increase in the number of consumers engaging with the platforms. The Indian gaming industry is currently valued at $2.2 billion USD and is fast becoming one of the leading markets in the world. As per industry reports, the value of the market in India will be worth $7 billion USD by the fiscal year 2026.

The daily uptick in active users on the online gaming and entertainment platforms is estimated at 30–40%. According to Bernstein Research Reports, these are not casual visitors, but rather engaged players who return to the platforms and spend a significant amount of time there. In order to capture and engage the active market, Yolo247 is fulfilling the requirements of gaming enthusiasts with exclusive offerings. Created by industry experts, the goal was to revolutionize online gaming and engagement in the safest, most secure, and simplest way possible.

Since its launch earlier this year, the interactive gaming and entertainment platform Yolo247 has experienced immense popularity. The platform, which is licensed and regulated by Gaming Curacao, offers users a fun and immersive experience with its indulgent sports leagues, tournaments, and a spectacular range of online games like roulette, blackjack, baccarat, aviator, poker, teen patti, and much more. Yolo247 has quickly captured the minds of Indian consumers, gaining over 100,000 users in a short period of time.

Yolo247, one of the leading players in the online gaming and sports markets, has adapted its systems to ensure a safe and private environment for online gaming experiences through the most advanced security measures and continuous auditing of games and processes. Yolo247 users can also predict the outcome of popular sports events, such as cricket, football, tennis, etc.

The USP of Yolo247 is that it offers simple, effortless sign-in and easy navigation. The platform also promises a secure payment mode and an exceptional 24-hour customer support.

Consumers can download the Yolo247 mobile application for an uninterrupted virtual entertainment experience. In an effort to amplify the consumer experience, the platform has launched YOLO247 blogs and YOLO247 News to provide insightful updates and news on popular sports and tips and tutorials on different online games.