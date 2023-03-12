Indian Coast Guard Ship Samudra Pahredar at Cambodia

While commemorating India's 75th independence “Azaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsava” and 30 years of India-ASEAN relations, ICGS Samudra Paheredarwhich is a Special Role Vessel (SRV)with integral helicopter departed for Overseas Deployment (OSD) to ASEAN Countries on 26 Feb 23. The aim of the deployment was to showcase ICG expertise in Marine Pollution Response (MPR) operations at sea and providing international outreach to the GoI’snewly incepted initiative “Puneet Sagar Abhiyan”.

The ICG Shipentered Sihanukville Port, Cambodia on 06 Mar 23 and was warmly welcomed by officials of Royal Cambodian Navy (RCN) and Maritime agencies of Cambodia. During the official visit, the ICG ship engaged in several professional and social interactions with the personnel of RCN, Maritime Agencies and Port Authorities.During the engagements, the ICG endeavours in promoting maritime safety and marine environment protection while maintaining the good order and discipline regime were highlighted.

As part of the professional engagements, the ship‘s crew interacted with the Cambodian counterparts wherein importance of IAMPRC, IMO Levels training in India and the need for collaborative approach for developing regional Pollution Response capabilities also highlighted.

The ICG ship showcased India's expertise in MPR operations with demonstration of PollutionResponse equipment operations at sea to RCN, Maritime agencies and Port authorities’ personnel. The 10 NCC cadets embarked onboard the ICG ship to provide international outreach to India’s initiative “Puneet Sagar Abhiyan” also participated in various activities at Sihanukville. On successful completion of the planned activities at Cambodia, the ICG ship has departed for Malaysia for next port of call.