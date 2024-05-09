Indian Coast Guard Rescues Fisherman At Sea

Indian Coast Guard promptly coordinated a medical evacuation of critically ill fisherman Ajin (26 years), native of Kolachal, Tamil Nadu from IFB Jazeera 40 nm off Beypore today 07 May 24. AD Fisheries, Beypore raised a medical distress to Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC), Beypore regarding drowning of 01 fisherman from fishing boat. Though, the fisherman was promptly rescued by the IFB, the health condition of the patient was deteriorating view ingress of sea water in lungs.

Considering the gravity of situation, ICG immediately launched Advanced Light Helicopter with medical team embarked at 1500 hrs from Kochi whilst Coast Guard ships Aryaman & C-404 had also responded to the distress.

The IFB was located and the patient was airlifted to Kochi. On arrival the patient was immediately shifted to nearby hospital. At present the patient is under observation and the condition is stable.

The swift and prompt coordination by Indian Coast Guard resulted in saving of another precious life at sea and yet again Indian Coast Guard proved true to its motto - “Vayam Rakshama”.