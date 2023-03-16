Indian Coast Guard organises Colombo Security Conclave

Indian Coast Guard Region (North East) conducted a fourth edition of Table top exercise under the aegis of Colombo Security Conclave which was held at Hotel Novotel, New Town, Kolkata. Apart from Indian Coast Guard, representatives from various national stakeholders in maritime domain also participated in the exercise.

The Colombo Security Conclave was formed in year 2011 as a trilateral maritime security grouping of India, Sri Lanka and Maldives. The roadmap of activities was further expanded in year 2022 and adopted by the member countries i.e. India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Mauritius with Bangladesh and Seychelles participating as observer countries.

During the proceedings, discussions were held on various topics pertaining to challenges in maritime domain such as tackling threats from Anti National Elements, Marine Pollution Response, Search and Rescue and Damage Control at sea.

Colombo Security Conclave underlines regional co-operation and shared security objectives concerning all littoral nations in the Indian Ocean Region. It aims to make maritime security, Marine Pollution Response and Maritime Search and Rescue priorities for the region. The coming together of the six Indian Ocean region countries indicate the development of sub-regionalism on a common maritime and security platform and is significant in a wider global context as well.

Coordination and collaboration amongst the maritime neighbours holds the key for maritime safety and security in the Indian Ocean Region. The Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Security and growth for all in the Region – SAGAR and neighbourhood first policy are the prime initiatives for IOR and bears testimony to India’s policy priorities. A cooperative environment and collaborative mechanism in the maritime neighbourhood of IOR is essential to address the oceanic challenges thereby ensuring maritime safety, security and protection of marine environment.