Indian Coast Guard evacuated 50 crew from jack up rig 'Key Singapore' off Okha, Gujarat

In a swift and coordinated mission, Indian Coast Guard evacuated 50 lives today at Okha, Gujarat. The cyclone 'BIPARJOY' (Extremely severe cyclonic storm) has been noticed formed in Arabian Sea from 06 Jun 23. ICG has been undertaking pre-emptive and preventive measures at sea. The cyclone was initially moving northerly recurved/ tracked towards Gujarat Coast. Thus, on 12 Jun 23, the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) has requested Indian Coast Guard (ICG) for evacuation of 50 crew from jack up rig 'KEY SINGAPORE/01' operated by M/s Vedanta Ltd located 25 nm west of Okha, Gujarat.

On receipt of the request, ICG initiated the operation for the safe evacuation of all 50 crews onboard the rig in rough weathers and high seas due to cyclonic storm. ICG Ship Shoor (in area) was diverted immediately for rescue operations. Meanwhile, ICG Helicopter (CG 858) was also positioned from Rajkot to Okha for evacuation. In a nerve racking operation, ICG evacuated 26 crew by PM 12 Jun 23. Consequently, the operation resumed with first light on 13 Jun 23 (today) resulted in safe evacuation of remaining 24 crew. Thus, all 50 crew have been brought to safety ashore. The operation has been completed successfully.