Indian Coast Guard ensured safety and security of Pilgrims to St Antony’s Festival Katchatheevu

Indian Coast Guard has made unprecedented efforts by deploying its ships and Aircraftfor safety and security of pilgrims set off to Katchatheevu island to take part in the annual two-day festival at St. Antony’s Church.2193 Pilgrims from Rameshwaram, Ramanathapuram and neighbouring districtswho are participating this year. A total 70 Mechanized boats departed from Rameshwaram Jetty to IMBL in the wee hrs of 03 Mar 23. All pilgrims were thoroughly screened by various central and state agencies prior embarking the boats. The ICG teams carried out detail inspections of all relevant documents, life saving equipment and passenger carrying capacity of all boats and ensured all pilgrims wear lifejackets for the entire duration of passage. The convoy of fishing boats were escorted by ICG ships upto IMBL alongwith aerial surveillance by ICG Aircraft and handed over to Sri Lankan Navy at IMBL. Post clearance at IMBL by Sri Lankan Navy, the convey headed for Katchatheevu to participate in the festival.