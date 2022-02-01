Indian Coast Guard Day celebrates 46th Raising Day

Indian Coast Guard is celebrating its 46th Raising Day on 01 Feb 2022. From a modest beginning with just 07 surface platforms in 1978, ICG has grown into a formidable force with 158 ships and 70 aircraft in its inventory and is likely to achieve targeted force levels of 200 surface platforms and 80 aircraft by 2025.

As the fourth largest Coast Guard in the world, Indian Coast Guard has played a significant role in securing the Indian Coasts and enforcing regulations in the Maritime Zones of India. To its credit, the force has saved 1226 lives at sea in last one year and 11082 lives since inception which translates into saving of one precious life at sea every second day. In addition, ICG also saved 339 people in last one year and overall 12934 personnel have been rescued till date by the service during various ‘Aid to Civil Authority’ operations viz., Assistance provided to civil authorities during Floods, Cyclones and other natural calamities; most recently during the recent floods in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 12:22 AM IST