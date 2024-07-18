Indian Coast Guard Conducts Successful Search And Rescue Operation For Stranded IFB

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully coordinated a search and rescue operation for the stranded Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) Aashni (IND-TN-12-MM-6623) despite heavy rains and challenging weather conditions on 17 Jul 2024. During the late hours of 16 Jul 2024, an ICG Dornier aircraft on maritime surveillance located the distressed IFB with 11 crew members, 50 nautical miles off Ponani (80 nautical miles from Kochi).

The ICG District Headquarters No. 4 (Kerala & Mahe) swiftly diverted ICGS Saksham, which was on patrol, to assist. The IFB was in distress due to uncontrolled flooding from a hull rupture near the keel and a loss of propulsion, posing a significant threat to the safety of the crew.

Considering the gravity of the situation and the inclement weather conditions, the ICG immediately launched an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) at 0205 hours from Kochi for the rescue of the crew in distress. Additionally, ICG ship Abhinav was deployed at 0245 hours on 17 Jul 2024 to augment the search and rescue (SAR) efforts for the distressed IFB.

ICGS Saksham reached the location at maximum speed and embarked a technical team onboard the distressed boat. The technical team from Saksham undertook rigorous de-flooding operations and provided vital technical assistance, fresh water, and rations to the distressed IFB, despite challenging weather conditions. The coordinated sea-air operation resulted in timely assistance to the distressed IFB.

The operation ensured the safety of all 11 crew members onboard the IFB and the boat was safely handed over to Marine Enforcement wing of Fisheries Department at 1700 Hrs on 17 Jul 24.

This rescue operation once again showcased the unwavering commitment and reach of the Indian Coast Guard in our maritime zones